New functionality helps customers meet their MiFID II requirements around consuming and evaluating research

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, and ONEaccess, a Visible Alpha service and leading sell side resource tracking and corporate access platform, today announced a strategic partnership to provide mutual customers with historical interactions and a holistic future corporate events calendar available through the Markit Interactions platform.

Through this partnership, Markit Interaction's deep historical corporate event dataset will be augmented with ONEaccess' robust historical interactions information and forward-looking corporate access events. This enhancement to the breadth and depth of data offers customers an aggregated view of value-added sell side meetings, conference calls and interactions.

Tom Conigliaro, managing director, Markit Brokerage and Research Services at IHS Markit, said: "With MiFID II deadlines fast approaching, our partnership with ONEaccess will be a great asset to our customers in their preparations for the new regulatory requirements around research consumption and evaluation."

Mike Stepanovich, CEO of ONEaccess at Visible Alpha, said: "Empowering buy side firms with access to the most up-to-date and accurate historical interactions and future corporate access events is central to what we do. Our partnership will also open up new possibilities for customers to discover and request access to attend upcoming events from directly within the Markit Interactions platform."

This new interactive functionality will allow customers to evaluate and record historical meetings with research providers, and present a new channel to discover information on upcoming events.

IHS Markit and ONEaccess' offering will empower the buy side and sell side to validate and reconcile the services offered and received, creating a more transparent and effective market place. The new product offering is planned to be launched to customers in the second quarter of 2017.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2016 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About ONEaccess

ONEaccess, a Visible Alpha company, is a content and interactions analytics hub that is changing the way the buy side and the sell side collaborate with one another. Founded in 2014, ONEaccess improves the efficiency of discovering corporate access events, and analyzing and valuing interactions between professionals on both sides of the market. Our growing suite of intuitive productivity tools fosters trust and transparency in the broker-client relationship, and frees up time for generating alpha in the process. For more information, on ONEaccess please visit www.oneaccess.io.

About Visible Alpha

Visible Alpha is transforming the way Wall Street firms collaborate on research, financial models and other services. The company combines advanced data correction methodologies, a secure distribution network and sophisticated analytical tools on the front end to drive efficiencies and transparency into the research process and help firms generate alpha in new and differentiated ways. Visible Alpha is backed by a consortium that includes Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and UBS. For more information, on Visible Alpha please visit www.visiblealpha.com.

