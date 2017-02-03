Corporate Fine Claim to Caverion Suomi Oy and a Bribery Charge to a Member of Caverion's Group Management Board Related to Sport Sponsoring in Finland

HELSINKI, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion Suomi Oy (Finland) has been served with a corporate fine claim amounting to a minimum of EUR 300,000 in connection with sponsorship of equestrian sports in Finland. In addition, a member of the Group Management Board of Caverion Corporation has been brought a charge in this matter.

YIT Kiinteistötekniikka Oy, currently Caverion Suomi Oy, sponsored equestrian sports during the years in question, 2007 to 2012, with a total amount of approximately 65,000 euros. The same object was sponsored by many other companies apart from Caverion. The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation has investigated this sponsoring by different companies, suspecting it to have been bribes.

A charge has been brought against Jarno Hacklin, a member of Caverion's Group Management Board. He acted as the CEO of YIT Kiinteistötekniikka Oy from June 2011 until June 2013. In addition to Mr. Hacklin a charge has also been brought against another person working in operative tasks. Caverion Suomi Oy contests the claim and both accused persons deny the guilt.

Caverion has carried out an internal investigation into the matter, and based on the results, both persons have the confidence of the company and continue in their current roles in Caverion.

"Caverion's ethical business principles are outlined clearly. Our ethical business principles require each employee in Caverion to act in accordance with them, and we do not accept any form of corruption or unethical business," says Ari Lehtoranta, Caverion Corporation's President and CEO.

