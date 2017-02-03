Global Powered Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Demand is Estimated to Reach a Cumulative Market Value of Over $2.63 Billion Including Sales, Rent, Lease, Royalty Payment and Other Sources - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/

During the period 2017-2023, global demand for powered exoskeletons is estimated to reach a cumulative market value of over $2.63 billion including sales, rent, lease, royalty payment and other sources.

Overall shipment from direct sales for 2017-2023 to reach 28,820 units owing to an exceptional and accelerating growth.

Global Powered Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023 by Application, Body, Motor and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the powered exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces, partnership and fundraising landscape. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global powered exoskeletons market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the authors Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global powered exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Application, Body, Motor and Region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

- Healthcare Sector (further segmented into Rehabilitation and Mobility Aid by application)

- Military Sector

- Industrial Sector (further segmented into Manufacture, Construction, Logistics, and Other Applications)

- Civilian Sector

On basis of body, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023 duration:

- Upper Body Exoskeletons

- Lower Body Exoskeletons

- Full Body Exoskeletons

On basis of motor, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

- Electric Actuator

- Pneumatic Actuator

- Hydraulic Actuator

- Fuel Cell

- Others



Companies Featured

- AlterG, Inc.

- Bionik Laboratories Corp.

- Cyberdyne, Inc.

- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd

- Ekso Bionics

- Hocoma

- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- Myomo

- Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

- Parker Hannifin Corporation

- RB3D

- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

- Rex Bionics Plc.

- Sarcos Corporation

- U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6dlw6c/global_powered

