Global Market for Bioprinting - Analysis, Technologies & Forcasts to 2021 - By Workflow (Bioprinting Reagents, Instruments, Software, Clinical Procedures & Tissue Formats) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bioprinting: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The scope of the report includes bioprinting technologies, applications, industries, markets, patents and companies. The market estimates and forecasts for bioprinting products and services are given for the years 2015, 2016 and 2021.

This report reviews the main bioprinting and bioink platforms, and explains why printing living cells is technically challenging, yet can be extremely rewarding if the technology can be mastered. The report covers the main applications for bioprinting including in vitro models and in vivo regenerative medicine applications.

The report covers the bioprinting markets by workflow, including bioprinting reagents, instruments, software, clinical procedures, and tissue formats such as tissue-on-chip.

Scope of the Report:

An overview of the global markets bioprinting.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Analysis of the latest techniques used to create cell patterns within a confined space.

Breakdowns of the market by technology, application, and end-user.

Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Profiles of major players in the field.

Companies Mentioned:

3D Bio Corp.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

3D Biotek Llc

3Dynamic Systems Ltd.

Advanced Polymer Technology Ab

Advanced Solutions Inc.

Anyprint

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Autodesk Inc.

Axosim Technologies

Bio3-D Technologies

Biobots

Biocurious

Braingineering Technologies S.A.R.L.

Celenys

Collplant Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Digilab Inc.

Emulate Inc.

Envisiontec Gmbh

Gesellschaft Fur Siliziummikrosysteme Mbh

(20+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Overview

4: Technologies

5: Bioprinting Applications

6: Bioprinting Industry

7: Bioprinting Markets

8: Bioprinting Patents

9: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xzj489/bioprinting

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716