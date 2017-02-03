Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Staff Shortages, Older Populations, Long-term Cost Savings & Need for Faster Diagnosis are Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Point of Care Diagnostics" report to their offering.

This study will describe the market for POC diagnostics at the global level. It focuses on the accelerating growth in this important diagnostic market segment and the key industry players.

Specifically, the report will discuss market influences in the industry and predict the changes that will shape the future POC market. This includes breakdowns for U.S. markets, product segments and the continuous updating of POC products and a review of the business activities of market leaders.

Scope of the Report:

An overview of the global markets for point of care diagnostics.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014 and 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Discussion of factors driving the market including staff shortages, older populations, long-term cost savings, and need for faster diagnosis and care.

A look at how availability of POC testing has revolutionized the continuum of the patient-care process.

In depth analysis of the major force driving the growth of this industry, the effort to provide better patient care by improving the turn-around-time (TAT) that POC testing offers.

A look at the other market factors including growth restraints and opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Companies Mentioned:

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary

3: Industry Overview

4: The Global POC Market

5: Blood Chemistry And Electrolyte Testing

6: Cardiac Marker Testing

7: Cholesterol Testing

8: Drug And Alcohol Abuse Testing

9: Glucose Testing

10: Infectious Disease Testing

11: Pregnancy And Fertility Testing

12: Hemoglobin/Hemostasis Testing

13: Tumor Marker Testing

14: Urine Chemistry Testing

15: Other POC Testing

16: Technology Applications

17: Global POC Market

18: Profiles Of Major Market Participants

19: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmrnw5/point_of_care

