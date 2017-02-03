Prostate Cancer Forecast in 18 Major Markets 2016-2026: Split by Gender Type & 5 Year Age Cohort - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. The prostate, found only in men, is the size and shape of a walnut and grows bigger with age. It sits underneath the bladder and in front of the rectum. It surrounds part of the urethra which is a tube that carries urine from the bladder. A key function of the prostate is the production of semen. Prostate Cancer is predominantly a disease of older men but around 20-30% of cases occur in men under the age of 65 years of age.

This report provides the current incident population for Prostate Cancer across 18 Major Markets, split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Prostate Cancer have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Symptoms of prostate cancer can be similar to those of patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), but can include lower urinary tract symptoms such as:

Needing to urinate more frequently, often during the night (nocturia)

Needing to rush to the toilet (urgency)

Difficulty in starting to urinate (hesitancy)

Straining or taking a long time while urinating

Weak flow

Feeling that the bladder has not emptied fully

Key Topics Covered:

List of Tables and Figures Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Co-morbid Conditions/Features Associated with the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Incidence for Prostate Cancer Features of Prostate Cancer Patients Prostate Cancer by Stage Treated Prostate Cancer Patients by Hormonal Status Abbreviations used in the Report Other Black Swan Analysis Publications Online Pricing Data and Platforms References Appendix

