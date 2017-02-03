Prostate Cancer Forecast in 18 Major Markets 2016-2026: Split by Gender Type & 5 Year Age Cohort - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. The prostate, found only in men, is the size and shape of a walnut and grows bigger with age. It sits underneath the bladder and in front of the rectum. It surrounds part of the urethra which is a tube that carries urine from the bladder. A key function of the prostate is the production of semen. Prostate Cancer is predominantly a disease of older men but around 20-30% of cases occur in men under the age of 65 years of age.
This report provides the current incident population for Prostate Cancer across 18 Major Markets, split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Prostate Cancer have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.
Symptoms of prostate cancer can be similar to those of patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), but can include lower urinary tract symptoms such as:
- Needing to urinate more frequently, often during the night (nocturia)
- Needing to rush to the toilet (urgency)
- Difficulty in starting to urinate (hesitancy)
- Straining or taking a long time while urinating
- Weak flow
- Feeling that the bladder has not emptied fully
Key Topics Covered:
- List of Tables and Figures
- Introduction
- Cause of the Disease
- Risk Factors & Prevention
- Diagnosis of the Disease
- Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
- Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
- Key Co-morbid Conditions/Features Associated with the Disease
- Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers
- Top-Line Incidence for Prostate Cancer
- Features of Prostate Cancer Patients
- Prostate Cancer by Stage
- Treated Prostate Cancer Patients by Hormonal Status
- Abbreviations used in the Report
- Other Black Swan Analysis Publications
- Online Pricing Data and Platforms
- References
- Appendix
