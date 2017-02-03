Markets Impacted: According to specification



Products Impacted: According to specification



What you need to know:



Related to the Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) release 3.3.1 to be launched April 3, 2017, and release 3.4.0 to be launched May 8, 2017, corresponding TIP protocol specifications are now available.



Specifications are available on our GCF page: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/gcf



And next release page (along with more release details): http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/gcf/next-release



The version packages include HTML and XML versions of the specification and a document describing the content differences between the previous and new TIP version.



Where can I find additional information?



For any questions concerning the protocol specifications: E-mail: dataproducts@nasdaq.com