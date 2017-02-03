Markets Impacted: According to specification
Products Impacted: According to specification
What you need to know:
Related to the Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) release 3.3.1 to be launched April 3, 2017, and release 3.4.0 to be launched May 8, 2017, corresponding TIP protocol specifications are now available.
Specifications are available on our GCF page: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/gcf
And next release page (along with more release details): http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/gcf/next-release
The version packages include HTML and XML versions of the specification and a document describing the content differences between the previous and new TIP version.
Where can I find additional information?
For any questions concerning the protocol specifications: E-mail: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
