Nasdaq Stockholm AB har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för aktierna i Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI, ISIN-kod SE0000872095, orderboks-ID 36316) från klockan 14:16 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 1 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har även fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln i alla övriga instrument kopplade till aktierna.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI, ISIN code SE0000872095, order book ID 36316) with effect from 14:16 CET until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 1 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528). Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also decided to halt the trading in all other instruments related to the shares



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Niklas Ramstedt på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com