Top Robotics Worth 79.58 Billion and Top Service Robots Market Worth 20.7 Billion USD by 2022

According to the market research report "Top Robotics Market by Industrial Robotics (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Parallel, Cartesian), Service Robotics (Logistics, Domestic, Medical, Field, Defense, Rescue and Security, Entertainment, Education, and Personal) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for top industrial robots is expected to be valued at USD 79.58 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.92% between 2016 and 2022, while the market for top service robots is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.71% to reach USD 20.7 Billion by 2022.

The growth in the service robotics segment of top robotics market is expected to be driven by rising demand for mobile robotic solution across the warehouse automation and logistics sector, high demand from medical and healthcare sectors, and increasing usage of service robotics in education and research institutes. Growing adoption of automation to ensure quality production, meeting market demand and growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing economies, is expected to drive the market for industrial robotics segment of top robotics market during the forecast period.

The market for articulated robots expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The market for articulated robots is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Owing to their structure and operational capabilities, articulated arm robots are widely used in automotive, and electrical and electronics industries. This is further expected to drive the global market of industrial robots in the top robotics market.

The market for electrical and electronics industry vertical expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Industrial robots are currently most widely deployed in the automotive industry. Growing demand for vehicles, especially from developing countries, has encouraged automotive manufacturers and OEMs to opt for automation to increase production volume and meet market demand. However, owing to continuous advancements in on-board technologies, the market in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period.

Logistics application segment held the largest share of the service robotics market in 2015

The service robotics segment of top robotics market was majorly dominated by the logistics application vertical in 2015 and the same trend is expected to continue in the near future. The significant deployment of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in manufacturing facilities and warehousing units is the key factor driving the growth of the service robotics market for the logistics application.

The major players in the top industrial robotics market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan), FANUC Corp. (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan). Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), DJI (China), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Parrot SA (France), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Adept Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Aethon Inc. (U.S.), DeLaval International AB (Sweden), Lely Holding S.a.r.l. (Netherlands), and The LEGO Group (Denmark) are some of the key providers of top service robots.

