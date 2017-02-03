Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB - Statement Regarding Speculations on a Potential Sale of the Partner Products Business Area

STOCKHOLM, Feb 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi') (STO: SOBI) today confirms that the company is in discussions with a private equity firm regarding a possible sale of its Partner Products business area excluding Kineret® and Orfadin®. The discussions may or may not lead to an agreement.

"We have noted specific information in the marketregarding a possible sale of Sobi Partner Products. We confirm that we are in discussions which may or may not lead to an agreement", said Geoffrey McDonough, CEO and President.

This information is information that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Linda Holmström, Senior Communications Manager, at 14:23 CET on 3 February 2017.

