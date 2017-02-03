Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB publicerade i dag klockan 14:23 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI, ISIN-kod SE0000872095, orderboks-ID 36316) och handeln i alla övriga instrument kopplade till aktierna ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande inleds klockan 14:45 och handeln återupptas klockan 14:55.



With reference to the press release published by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB at 14:23 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority decided that the trading in the shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI, ISIN code SE0000872095, order book ID 36316) and the trading in all other instruments related to the shares shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 14:45 CET followed by continuous trading from 14:55 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Niklas Ramstedt på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.