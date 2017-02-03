

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department releases U.S. non-farm payrolls data for January at 8:30 am ET Friday. The economy is expected to add 175,000 job jobs in January, following a gain of 156,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.7 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the U.S. dollar rose against its most major counterparts.



As of 8:25 am ET, the U.S. dollar was trading at 1.0735 against the euro, 1.2474 against the pound, 0.9966 against the Swiss franc and 113.16 against the yen.



