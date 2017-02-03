AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Touchdown PR, one of the world's fastest growing international PR agencies for enterprise technology brands, today announced that Declan Waters has joined the company as senior vice president, U.S.A. Waters will be based at the company's U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas. He will work closely with global Executive Vice President Emily Gallagher, one of the most influential senior PR agency executives in the enterprise technology sector.

James Carter, founder and CEO of Touchdown PR, said, "Our differentiator is client service, and it's something we never lose sight of. This is why clients who switch to Touchdown PR stay with Touchdown PR. Bringing in such service-oriented talent at Declan's level, along with his deep technology and investor PR experience, ensures that we maintain this edge as we build towards being the next 100-person international enterprise technology PR agency."

Waters brings more than 15 years' experience in enterprise technology communications, spanning both in-house and agency roles. Most recently, he led communications at Nutanix where he helped guide the company through one of the biggest U.S. technology IPOs of 2016. Before Nutanix, Waters held various senior communications roles at VMware, Trend Micro and TIBCO as well as PR agencies Liberty Communications and NSPR.

Waters says he was attracted to Touchdown PR because of the agency's outstanding, long-term reputation for strategic counsel and delivering a consistently high level of client service.

He was also impressed with the agency's 40 consecutive quarters of growth since it was founded 10 years ago. "Being part of a major success story, and the challenge of growing the U.S. business alongside James and Emily who've established the Touchdown PR brand as an international agency brand to watch really closed the deal for me," he commented.

Waters also wanted to live in one of the most exciting U.S. cities. Austin, with its reputation as the best place to live and work according to Forbes Magazine, was another big draw. With the addition of Waters, Touchdown PR now has 10 employees in Austin and is actively recruiting at all levels.

"Having worked extensively with agencies and in-house teams, Declan brings an added perspective to helping meet our clients' communications objectives. His experience in helping fast-growth brands go from start-up through to IPO and beyond will also bring another valuable dimension," concluded Gallagher.

