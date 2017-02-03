Publicis.Sapient Expands Role of Nigel Vaz to be Global President for DigitasLBi

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Publicis.Sapient, part of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40], today announced an expanded role for Nigel Vaz, naming him Global President for DigitasLBi. In addition to leading Publicis.Sapient in Europe and Asia, Vaz will now be responsible for driving the global strategy and growth of DigitasLBi and will leverage an integrated management structure in EMEA and APAC designed to benefit clients through greater organizational agility, responsiveness and scale, as well as increased access to capabilities and talent across all brands within Publicis.Sapient.

"As clients transform to be digital-first and develop digitally-driven business models, it's critical we help them access capabilities and talent across our brands in order to deliver the outcomes at the speed they require. This will be a key objective for Nigel in his new role," said Alan Wexler, Co-CEO of Publicis.Sapient.

The appointment represents an extension of Publicis.Sapient's strategy to integrate its management structure. Alan Wexler and Chip Register were recently named Co-CEOs of Publicis.Sapient, with Nigel Vaz reporting to them as CEO of Publicis.Sapient in EMEA and APAC. He will continue to report to Wexler and Register in this new role. In addition to those roles, Wexler serves as the CEO of SapientRazorfish; Register serves as the CEO of Sapient Consulting; and with today's announcement, Vaz now serves as the Global President of DigitasLBi. Luke Taylor, who had been serving as Global CEO of DigitasLBi, has decided to leave the organization.

Publicis.Sapient's unique organizational design allows clients to benefit from the deep industry expertise of Sapient Consulting while leveraging the best talent and capabilities across DigitasLBi and SapientRazorfish - two leaders that share a long history of helping companies evolve by putting digital at the core.

"I'm thrilled to step into this role to both strengthen DigitasLBi's position as a marketing transformation partner and to create the highest levels of collaboration and organizational agility across all brands within Publicis.Sapient," said Vaz.

Maurice Levy, Chairman & CEO of Publicis Groupe, commented, "I thank Luke warmly for his contributions to our development. He has helped grow our business and innovate in new areas, and I wish him success in his future endeavors. With this nomination, we are completing the reorganization and the governance of our digital and technology assets under Publicis.Sapient and the leadership of Co-CEO's Alan Wexler and Chip Register. I am sure that Nigel, with his strategic vision, will create a new momentum for DigitasLBi and build new growth."

Taylor added, "It has been a privilege to lead DigitasLBi for the past three years. It is a company rich in extraordinary talent. I knowthat under Nigel's leadership DigitasLBi will truly prosper and continue to nurture some of the best minds in our industry."

About Publicis.Sapient

Publicis.Sapient, part of Publicis Groupe, is a Digital Transformation Platform purpose-built to solve for the challenges of today's digital world - where companies seek to become fully digital businesses.The Publicis.Sapient platform was forged to address this challenge by helping clients advance 7 key and increasingly interrelated business activities. We do this by uniquely combining Digital Solutions and Business/Technology Consulting. The Platform houses the leading digital pioneers and thinkers from DigitasLBi, and SapientRazorfish, combined with experienced consultants and technologists with deep industry expertise from Sapient Consulting.By dynamically configuring to ensure our clients have access to our full collection and connection of expertise, the Publicis.Sapient platform is creating a new way of working with clients that is agile and responsive to meet the demands of the digital marketplace. Publicis.Sapient is 23,000 people strong, across 100 offices in 50 countries. For more information, visit www.publicis.sapient.com.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digitaltransformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology.Publicis Groupe offersitsclients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs:PublicisCommunications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Mediavest | Spark, Blue 449, Performics),Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish, DigitasLBi, Sapient Consulting)andPublicis Health. These 4 Solution hubs operate across principal markets, and are carried across all others by Publicis One, a fully integrated service offering bringing together the Groupe's expertise under one roof.Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employsnearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe | http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

