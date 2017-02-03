Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2027

LONDON, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Material (Wool (Glass Wool, Stone/Rock Wall), Plastic Foam (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Polyurethane Foam (PUR & PU), Others) and by Location (Roof (Pitched, Flat), Wall, (Internal, External, Cavity), Floor)

Visiongain's new 161 page research report assesses that the global Building Thermal Insulation market will reach $25.1billion in 2017.

Market scope:This brand new report from visiongain is a completely fresh market assessment of the Building Thermal Insulation market based upon the latest information. Our new market study contains forecasts, original analysis, company profiles and, most crucially, fresh conclusions. The report provides detailed forecasts and analysis of Building Thermal Insulation markets by region and end-use sectors.

The Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis & Forecast 2017-2027 report responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Where are the Building Thermal Insulation market opportunities?

- 148 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

• When will the Building Thermal Insulation market grow?

- Global, national and Building Thermal Insulation submarket forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027 illustrate the market progression

• Which Building Thermal Insulation submarkets will flourish from 2017-2027?

Wool Insulation Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Glass Wool Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Stone Wool Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

Plastic Foams Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- EPS Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- XPS Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- PUR Foams Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Other Applications Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

Wall Insulation Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- External Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Internal Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Cavity Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

Roof Insulation Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Flat Roof Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

- Pitch Roof Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

Floor Insulation Submarket Forecast 2017-2027

• Where are the regional Building Thermal Insulation market opportunities from 2017-2027?

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities

Regional forecasts from 2017-2027

- North America forecast 2017-2027

- Western Europe forecast 2017-2027

- Central and Eastern Europe forecast 2017-2027

- Asia-Pacific forecast 2017-2027

- Middle East & Africa forecast 2017-2027

- South America forecast 2017-2027

National forecasts from 2017-2027

- US forecast 2017-2027

- Canada forecast 2017-2027

- Mexico forecast 2017-2027

- Germany forecast 2017-2027

- UK forecast 2017-2027

- France forecast 2017-2027

- Spain forecast 2017-2027

- Italy forecast 2017-2027

- Poland forecast 2017-2027

- Russia forecast 2017-2027

- Brazil forecast 2017-2027

- Japan forecast 2017-2027

- India forecast 2017-2027

- China forecast 2017-2027

- South Korea forecast 2017-2027

- Philippines forecast 2017-2027

- Indonesia forecast 2017-2027

- Malaysia forecast 2017-2027

- Vietnam forecast 2017-2027

- Argentina forecast 2017-2027

• What are the factors influencing Building Thermal Insulation market dynamics?

- SWOT analysis explores the factors.

- Research and development (R&D) strategy

- Supply and demand dynamics

- Advances in material technologies

• Who are the leading 10 Building Thermal Insulation companies?

- We reveal a competitive landscape analysis positioning, capabilities, product portfolios, R&D activity, services, focus, strategies, M&A activity, and future outlook.

- BASF SE

- Beijing New Building material (Group) Co. Ltd.

- GAF

- Johns Manville

- Kingspan Group

- Knauf Insulation

- Owens Corning Corporation

- Paroc

- Rockwool International

- Saint Gobain

Who should read this report?

- Anyone within the Building Thermal Insulation value chain, including

- Construction companies

- Raw material suppliers

- R&D specialists

- CEO's

- COO's

- CIO's

- Business development managers

- Marketing managers

- Technologists

- Investors

- Banks

- Government agencies

- Contractors

Companies Mentioned in This Report

AK Construction

Akterm LLC

Alchimica S.A. Building Chemicals

Barozzi Vernici Srl

BASF

Beco Products Ltd

Beijing new building materials

Blandain

Building Regulations Services Ltd

Buitex

Celotex

Certain Teed

Changda Composite Materials Co.,Ltd

Ecosism Srl

Exclusive Wood Group

Exoandamiajes

Fibralco S.A.

Frame

GAF materials Corporation

Geocell Schaumglas Gmbh

Gris Clair

Hengshui Shenlong Industry Co,Ltd

Ireprotect Ltd

Isomar

Izocam Isoroc

Izoclass Construct

Izomar Izolasyon Taah. Yapi Ve Cephe Sist. San. Tic. A.S

Izotum Yalitim

Jiangsu Zhaosheng Building Material Co.,Ltd

Johns Manville

Joris Ide

Kingspan Group

Knauf insulation

Linerock

MAG Celotex

Natura Group

Nestaan

Nevper Minerals Co.

Owens Corning

OY Preloc Ltd.

Paroc

Pavle

Permatherm

Rockwool International

Saint Gobain

Siderise Ltd

Structa Geometria, Uab

The Dow Chemical

Thermafiber Inc

Tianjin Huali Thermal Insulation Material Co,.Ltd

Tianjin Yuzhong International Trading Co., Ltd

Topox

Tovo Gomma Spa

Zaklad Uslug Melioracyjnych I Rekultywacyjnych. Stepien Elzbieta

Zao Isoroc

Zhejiang Pengyuan New Material Co.,Ltd.

Zhongyang United International Trade Co. Ltd

