From Creator J.J. Johnson (Dino Dan), the new season of Annedroids, a series which garnered 10 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and a Gold Parents' Choice Award in 2016, continues to inspire children to be curious and learn by showcasing STEM curriculum

(NASDAQ: AMZN)-Amazon today announced that the fourth season of its Emmy-nominated, Gold Parents' Choice Award-winning original kids series, Annedroids, is scheduled to debut March 3 on Prime Video in the US and UK. Created by multi Emmy Award-winning producer/director J.J. Johnson (Dino Dan) and produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment (Odd Squad), Annedroids is a live-action adventure series that follows Anne, a young female scientist, and her human friends, along with the android assistants she's created, as they make amazing scientific discoveries while undertaking the biggest experiment of them all: growing up. Through trial and error, the series spotlights how science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) can inspire children to do great things. In 2016, Annedroids was nominated for 10 Emmys, tying Sesame Street for the most nominations that year.

The fourth season of Annedroids returns with Anne (Addison Holley, Wishenpoof) and her friends, Nick (Jadiel Dowlin) and Shania (Adrianna Di Liello, Stage Fright), as they embark on more adventures and experiments with their android friends, including: Pal (voiced by Millie Davis, Odd Squad), who is fascinated by everything and loves asking questions; Eyes, whose ability to see things from all angles can get him into trouble; and Hand, who's strong and dependable but a little bit clumsy; as well as Pidgely, a real pigeon who became a cy-bird when Anne gave him some robotic upgrades; Fangs, a robotic dog that can turn into a skunk, a porcupine and a snake; and Art, a former cleaning robot who defected from working with evil robotics scientist Ada at Magnus Tech.

The new season sheds light on the concept of a "modern day family," where the word "family" isn't necessarily defined by blood relation, but rather the people that are closest to you. In this season, Anne, Nick and Shania will band together and use scientific approaches to solve a myriad of problems, including getting lost in the wilderness, dealing with a friend moving out of town, building a robot for competition, and defending the junkyard from a hostile takeover which leads to an action-packed and epic season finale!

"We're excited to debut a fourth season of Annedroids and proud of the notoriety and accolades this series has garnered within the television industry," said Tara Sorensen, Head of Kids Programming at Amazon Studios."Our customers have embraced its inspiring characters and strong message of innovation and scientific discovery."

"In Annedroids our characters never fail, they just discover new ways of doing things wrong until they get them right," says J.J. Johnson, series Creator and Executive Producer. "Expect grander discoveries, surprising character revelations and an explosive conclusion to Pal's journey in this, our most ambitious season yet."

Annedroids has received a total of 11 Daytime Emmy nominations with 10 of them from 2016, including Outstanding Children's Series, Outstanding Performer in a Children's or Pre-School Children's Series and Outstanding Directing in a Children's or Pre-School Children's Series. The series also garnered the Grand Prize for Best Production, All Categories at the Youth Media Alliance Awards of Excellence. Additionally, the series received the IPST Education Award at The Goethe Institute Science Film Festival 2014, a Gold Parents' Choice Award, a Parents' Choice Foundation's Silver Honor, and three Young Artist Awards. Common Sense Media also named Anne's character a top 10 best role model in children's TV.

Season three has an average customer rating of 4.8 stars. Here is what customers have been saying:

"My kids love this show. It's fun and clean, and the protagonist is bright and a great role model especially for young girls. Science and friendship is cool."

"My 11 year old son loves Annedroids. He cannot get enough of the show. He is always watching the shows over and over."

"My 8 year old girl loves this show. Entertaining and educational!"

"This series has my kids, my friend's kids, and myself captivated. The friendships, lessons, experiments and facts are worth watching."

"My 10 year old loves it and it has sparked his interest in science and math."

"My 9-yr old daughter and I have really enjoyed this series! Clean, educational, fun, and very creative!"

"My 3 children have watched the entire Season 3 ten times..."

Annedroids is part of Prime Video's growing line-up of award-winning and critically-acclaimed Originals for kids and families. Annedroids is also available as part of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, the all-you-can-eat subscription service designed from the ground up for kids.

