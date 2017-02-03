As from February 6, 2017 the following instruments will be delisted from OMX STO Certificates:



Name ISIN Order book Last day of trading OMX STO Certificates -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CC10ITRAXX7FSHB SE0004808475 89923 2017-02-03 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCNORD7FSHB SE0004635860 88787 2017-02-03 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



These instruments will as of February 6, 2017 be listed on STO Structured Products Units, please see attached file.



Name ISIN Trasding Code First day of trading STO Structured Products Units -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CC10ITRAXX7FS SE00048084 CC10ITRAXX7FS 2017-02-06 HB 75 HB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCNORD7FSHB SE00046358 CCNORD7FSHB 2017-02-06 60 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613405