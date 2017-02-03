Although often criticized among the trade press for being 'gimmicky', the solar industry would be wise to recognize the, erm, inroads made by solar roads in bringing the power of PV to a wider audience.

Solar power is far from an intangible, arcane energy source, but it can sometimes struggle to promote itself as a viable alternative to the norm beyond those channels where the converted are happy to be preached to. We are often our own echo chamber.

So when calls grow on social media and beyond for Donald Trump to at least make his Mexican border wall solar-powered, it makes the industry sit up and take notice, because A) that's actually not a bad idea, and B) it reminds us that the world understands and supports solar power once it can be easily packaged as a force for good.

A road, a wall: when solar panels are grouped together, it seems, they become more visible. Maybe this line of thinking has informed Honduras' energy approach considering that the Central American nation now draws more than 10% of its power from solar energy.

This impressive penetration is the highest in the world for a non-island country, and places the nation second only to Chile as the largest solar market in Latin America.

MENAT work The UAE is not exactly hot on Honduras' heels in the PV penetration stakes, but it is certainly making all the right noises. Although not all of the Emirates that comprise the UAE are oil-rich, those that are appear to have finally accepted that their winning lottery ticket has an expiration date, and Abu Dhabi - for one - is investing ...

