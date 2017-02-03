Global Drilling Jars Market 2017-2025: Rising Energy Surge is Provoking Companies to Invest in Hydrocarbon Exploration - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Drilling Jars Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising energy surge is provoking companies to invest in hydrocarbon exploration, Shale gas reserves, deep water oil and gas reserves offer opportunities, advancement of drilling technology in petroleum industry and growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities.

Based on type the market is categorized into Mechanical drilling jars, Hydraulic-mechanical jars and Hydraulic drilling jars.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Rising energy surge is provoking companies to invest in hydrocarbon exploration



3.1.2 Shale gas reserves, deep water oil and gas reserves offer opportunities



3.1.3 Advancement of drilling technology in petroleum industry



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Drilling Jars Market, By Type



4.1 Mechanical drilling jars



4.2 Hydraulic-mechanical jars



4.3 Hydraulic drilling jars

5 Drilling Jars Market, By Geography

6 Key Player Activities



6.1 Acquisitions & Mergers



6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



6.3 Product Launch & Expansions



6.4 Other Activities

7 Leading Companies



7.1 AOS Orwell Limited company



7.2 Cougar Drilling Solutions Inc



7.3 Knight Oil Tools



7.4 BICO Drilling Tools, Inc.



7.5 Force Jars, LLC



7.6 Toro Downhole Tools



7.7 VNIIBT-Drilling Tools Ltd



7.8 TTGM International, Inc



7.9 Tasman OMM



7.10 Wenzel Downhole Tools Ltd



7.11 Schlumberger Limited



7.12 Odfjell Drilling Ltd



7.13 G-Force Jars, LLC



7.14 National Oilwell Varco

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gz9n8x/global_drilling

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716