Disabled Micro EVs, e-Bikes, e-Scooters, e-Motorbikes, Mobility Market, 2027 - Research and Markets

Although car-like micro EVs are usually lower in cost than regular cars, together with two wheel EVs, they will reach over $33 billion in 2026

Eight sub-categories are forecasted by numbers and value from 2016-2026. Golf cars are seen to be a static market, whereas e-motorcycles are at a very early stage and the others in different stages of maturity. Nearly all are pure electric using batteries as energy storage. Most are on-road vehicles so the commonality shines through.



These manned small vehicles below cars are uniquely significant in addressing megatrends and in pioneering energy independent, unlimited travel. Mobility vehicles for the disabled cope with the ageing of the population and the epidemic of obesity whereas car-like micro EVs help emerging nations be mobile and prevent air pollution. Many of these small electric vehicles act as the missing affordable transition product between an e-bike and an e-car. However, they also fill market gaps everywhere, including in developed countries where they help the small manufacturer and, often in customised form, they perform many tasks in airports, estates and elsewhere.



In 2026, e-scooters will dominate the small electric vehicle business followed by three-wheel micro EVs. Close behind, four wheel car-like versions and e-bikes are also set for robust sales. The basis of this unique report, putting the much vaunted e-bikes in the context of allied vehicles, is mainly research in 2015. Intensive global travel, interviews and analysis were carried out by PhD level experts. Latest conference material and presentations from across the world are shown.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary And Conclusions



2. Car-Like Vehicles Not Homologated As Cars: Micro EV, Quadricycle, E Trike, NEV, Golf Car



3. Light Electric Vehicles



4. Mobility For The Disabled



5. Lev Markets, Market Drivers And Forecasts



6. Electric Scooters



7. Electric Motorcycles



