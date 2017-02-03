Internet of Things API Marketplace 2017-2022: Gain an Understanding of the Market Drivers for IoT APIs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Internet of Things API Marketplace: IoT API Use Cases, Solutions, Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

Application Programming Interfaces (API) are increasingly relied upon across a wide area of communications, applications, commerce, and digital content. The prudent use of APIs provides operational flexibility, scalability, and enhanced opportunities for new application and service deployment. In the Internet of Things (IoT), APIs will become table stakes for interoperability between platforms, devices, and gateways. Moreover, IoT APIs will become a critical part of major IoT application and service developer programs.

We see an especially important role for IoT APIs in the support of signaling, communications, and information exchange between certain key authoritative databases including Identity Database (IDDB), Permissions Database, and Device Discovery Database. Each of these databases will be accessed via IoT APIs in support of the IoT Mediation function necessary for the long-term scalability of IoT networks and systems.

Furthermore, IoT APIs will be at the foundation of data interchange in the emerging IoT Data as a Service (IoTDaaS) marketplace.

This research assesses the market challenges and opportunities associated with development and support of IoT APIs. The report evaluates leading companies, solutions, technologies, and use cases. The report also analyzes the role of IoT APIs in support of key functional components of the IoT Ecosystem including Identity Management, Mediation, and other operational support functions.

The report includes detailed forecasts for IoT API revenue globally, regionally, and by industry verticals for the period 2017 to 2022. All purchases of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.

Report Benefits:

- Forecasts for IoT API Revenue 2017

- 2022 - Understand the Market Drivers for IoT APIs

- Understand IoT API Technologies and Solutions

- Identify IoT Protocols and Standards Requiring APIs

- Identify Leading API Management Solution Providers

- Understand IoT API Monetization including IoT Data Services

- Learn about IoT APIs in Industry Verticals and Functional Areas

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 API Management

3 API Management Tool Providers and Solutions

4 IoT API Market Drivers

5 Monetizing IoT APIs

6 IoT API Forecasts 2017 - 2022

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

8 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

- 3Scale

- Akana

- Alcatel-Lucent

- API Axle

- Apiary

- Apify

- Apigee

- APIphany

- Atmosphere

- Axway

- CA API Management

- Cloud Elements

- Cumula

- Deployd

- DreamFactory

- Emergent One

- Kasabi

- Kong

- Layer 7 Technologies

- Mashape

- Mashery

- Nevatech Sentinet

- REST United

- Restlet

- Socrata

- StrongLoop

- Swagger

- Tyk

- Vordel

- WebServius

- WSO2

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q54gss/internet_of

