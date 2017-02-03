Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-03 15:12 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SSH Communications Security's Q4 2016 quarterly and full year 2016 report will be published on Thursday February 9, 2017 approximately at 9.00 a.m. EET.



A conference for Finnish media, investors, and analysts will be held on the same day beginning at 1.00 p.m. EET at the company premises in Kornetintie 3, Helsinki. The report will be presented by CEO Kaisa Olkkonen. Please note that the conference will be held in Finnish. The presentation material will be available on the SSH Communications Security's website (www.ssh.com) after the conference.



Time: February 9, 2017 at 1.00 - 2.00 p.m. EET



Place: SSH HQ, visiting address Kornetintie 3, Helsinki.



To join the investor meeting in Finnish, please register latest by Wednesday February 8th by sending email to IR Communications, Esko Anttila (esko.anttila@ssh.com).



SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION



Helena Kukkonen CFO



For further information, please contact: Helena Kukkonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 8353440



Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki Oy Major media www.ssh.com



About SSH Communications Security: As the inventor of the SSH protocol, we have a twenty-year history of leading the market in developing advanced security solutions that enable, monitor, and manage encrypted networks. Over 3,000 customers across the globe trust the company's encryption, access control and encrypted channel monitoring solutions to meet complex compliance requirements, improve their security posture and save on operational costs. SSH Communications Security is headquartered in Helsinki and has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com