Carnival PLC - Carnival plc ("the Company")

PR Newswire
London, February 2
Carnival plc ("the Company")
--------------------------------
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 90,000 Ordinary shares of $1.66 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List.
These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of share awards granted pursuant to the following scheme:
|Scheme
|Shares
|Carnival plc 2005 Employee Share Plan
|90,000
Admission of the shares is expected on 7 February 2017.
When issued these shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares.