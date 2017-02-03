Carnival PLC - Carnival plc ("the Company")

Carnival plc ("the Company")

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 90,000 Ordinary shares of $1.66 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of share awards granted pursuant to the following scheme:

Scheme Shares Carnival plc 2005 Employee Share Plan 90,000

Admission of the shares is expected on 7 February 2017.

When issued these shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares.