51,26 Euro
+0,63 %
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Carnival PLC - Carnival plc ("the Company")

London, February 2

Carnival plc ("the Company")

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 90,000 Ordinary shares of $1.66 each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of share awards granted pursuant to the following scheme:

SchemeShares
Carnival plc 2005 Employee Share Plan90,000

Admission of the shares is expected on 7 February 2017.

When issued these shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares.


© 2017 PR Newswire