CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, February 3

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		Capital Gearing Trust PLC (0173861)
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsx
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights:
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		Smith and Williamson Holdings Limited
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		As detailed in Section 9.
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		02/02/2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:03/02/2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		13%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect


GB0001738615		553,907553,907553,90712.88 %
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
553,90712.88%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi

Smith & Williamson Nominees Limited, a subsidiary of Smith & Williamson Investment Services Limited, subsidiary of Smith & Williamson Holdings Limited - 527,142 shares

BNP Paribas as custodian for Smith & Williamson Investment Services Limited, a subsidiary of Smith & Williamson Holdings Limited - 21,965 shares.

Royal Bank of Scotland as custodian for Smith & Williamson Fund Administration Ltd., a subsidiary of Smith & Williamson Holdings Limited. - 4,800 shares
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Steven Cowie
15. Contact telephone number:0131 538 6604

© 2017 PR Newswire