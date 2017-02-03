A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa+" of HSB Engineering Insurance Limited (HSBEIL) (United Kingdom). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings of HSBEIL reflect its excellent risk-adjusted capitalisation, track record of strong underwriting performance, and established business profile as a specialist insurer of engineering risks in the U.K. and Canada. The ratings also reflect HSBEIL's strategic importance to its parent, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, a member of The Hartford Steam Boiler Group, as its principal source of international diversification.

HSBEIL's risk-adjusted capitalisation remains at an excellent level. The company has a track record of strong underwriting performance, evidenced by a five-year average combined ratio of 82% (2011 2015). Good technical performance has been maintained during the first nine months of 2016. HSBEIL reported an excellent pre-tax profit of GBP 24.9 million in 2015 (2014: GBP 24.2 million), which included realised gains from the company's investments in government and corporate bonds.

The company has an established specialist business profile in the U.K. and Canada as an underwriter of niche engineering risks including equipment breakdown, property damage, cyber and energy insurance. HSBEIL's Canadian business is written through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company of Canada. HSBEIL's profile also benefits from its wholly owned subsidiary, HSB Engineering Insurance Services Limited, which provides engineering inspection services to HSBEIL's clients.

