The EMEA IoT market is projected to grow from USD 53.88 billion in 2016 to USD 211.92 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2016 to 2021. The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the increasing number of smartphone users, rise in smart city projects, and availability of high speed network connections. However, high cost of IoT solutions is acting as a restraint to the growth of the EMEA IoT market.

Based on component, the platform segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expected high growth is mainly attributed to the increased use of personalized devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Based on application, the smart mobility transportation segment is projected to lead the EMEA IoT market from 2016 to 2021. The rapid growth in population and urbanization will lead to growth of this segment's market across regions. With increasing population and the resultant increase in vehicles, maintaining smooth traffic flow will be essential, which will create a need for smarter technologies in the transportation domain.

Saudi Arabia is expected to lead the Middle East and Africa IoT market during the forecast period. Growth of the market in Saudi Arabia is driven by the increasing availability of high speed mobile networks, growing internet penetration, and rising smartphone adoption. Germany is expected to lead the Europe IoT Market due to high internet penetration and ongoing numerous smart city projects in the country.

Companies Mentioned:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PTC, Inc.

SAP SE

Symantec Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 EMEA Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Component

8 EMEA IoT Market, By Application

9 Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

