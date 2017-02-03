Latest Data Center Fit-Up further solidifies Instor's role in the global data center marketplace

Fremont, Calif-based Instor Solutions, Inc. (Instor), a global leader in data center infrastructure solutions, announced today that its Data Center Fit Up team is currently finishing a two-megawatt buildout at Digital Realty's Woking facility.

The project, which was commissioned by a global cloud provider, will include the installation of 225 cabinets and the accompanying infrastructure necessary to support the company's mission critical operations. The buildout also encompassed a variety of important tasks essential to its timely deployment, such as designing and installing structured cabling, installation of custom tapcans and RPPs, and implementing cold aisle containment solutions.

This Data Center Fit-Up is the latest illustration of Instor's capacity to help US-based companies navigate the complexities of expanding their critical infrastructure overseas. By helping them through the array of new distribution networks and unfamiliar subcontractors, Instor provides the vital assistance necessary to avoid miscommunications and delays, which are often a reality for global enterprises seeking to grow their footprint outside of the United States. To maximize efficiency, Instor facilitates transactions made in local currencies when conducting business internationally.

"Instor is ecstatic with its continued growth in the European market, highlighted by completing this recent London buildout," said Jack Vonich, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Instor. "Typically, the complexities involved with the expansion of data center capacity to areas outside of the United States often lead to construction delays and increased expenses. Instor is well-positioned to help companies reduce their international risk as they're expanding their critical infrastructure overseas through a seamless process which cuts capital expenditures and has been proven to significantly accelerate time-to-completion."

About Instor Solutions, Inc.

Instor collaborates with businesses ranging from high-growth startups to Fortune 1000 companies providing customized data center infrastructure solutions and facilitating individual data center needs.

Instor builds out wholesale colocation, lab, and data center spaces from whitespace to operation ready. Instor's specialized data center fit up service reduces overall build time and project costs.

Instor is an industry leader in data center design, structured cabling, power infrastructure, and specialized containment and cooling solutions. With over 25 years of experience, Instor is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Instor has complete North American coverage with regional hubs in the Ashburn Area and the Dallas-Fort Worth Area. Instor has capabilities extending to Europe with a European headquarters based in Dublin, Ireland.

Additional information can be found at http://www.instor.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170203005419/en/

Contacts:

Milldam Public Relations

Adam Waitkunas, 978-828-8304 (mobile)

adam.waitkunas@milldampr.com