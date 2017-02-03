

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The new U.S. President warned that he doesn't rule out a military attack targeting Iran.



Donald Trump's comment on Iran was before the meeting with Harley-Davidson Executives and Union Representatives at the White House Thursday.



To a question, if a military action is off the table in Iran, he replied: Nothing is off the table.



It comes a day after the United States put Iran 'on notice' for test-firing a ballistic missile and carrying out a deadly attack on a Saudi warship in the Red Sea. It consolidates a change of course by the new U.S. administration towards Tehran after an improvement in ties achieved by the Obama Government.



And in a fresh tweet Friday, Trump followed up with another anti-Tehran rhetoric: 'Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!'



Answering another question at the White House Thursday, Trump refuted reports that his government has eased sanctions against Russia. The question was raised by a reporter in an apparent reference to the Treasury Department statement that it has amended the previous government's recent sanctions to allow U.S. technology companies to export products to Russia.



