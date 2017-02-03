Arian Silver Corporation - Completion of Sale of Calicanto Project

ARIAN

Trading Symbols

3 February 2017

Completion of Sale of Calicanto Project

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, further to the Company's press release dated 1 August 2016 announcing the sale of the Company's 75 hectare Calicanto project, the assignment has now been finalised, and the cash consideration of US$464,000 has been received (US$400,000 + IVA).

The Company remains committed to the acquisition and development of assets to enhance shareholder value together with the systematic exploration of its wholly-owned concessions within the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Arian Silver owns mineral concessions over approximately 1,500 hectares in the heart of the Zacatecas mining district, which includes the Company's wholly-owned San Celso project.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



