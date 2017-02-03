Arian Silver Corporation - Completion of Sale of Calicanto Project

ARIAN
Completion of Sale of Calicanto Project
Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, further to the Company's press release dated 1 August 2016 announcing the sale of the Company's 75 hectare Calicanto project, the assignment has now been finalised, and the cash consideration of US$464,000 has been received (US$400,000 + IVA).
The Company remains committed to the acquisition and development of assets to enhance shareholder value together with the systematic exploration of its wholly-owned concessions within the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
Arian Silver owns mineral concessions over approximately 1,500 hectares in the heart of the Zacatecas mining district, which includes the Company's wholly-owned San Celso project.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
