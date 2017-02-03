

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Amid protests over various issues ever since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office two weeks ago, an anti-Trump group has now called for the boycott of more than 70 companies for doing business with the Trump family or selling Trump products.



The anti-Trump group has formed the GrabYourWallet boycott movement, urging consumers to boycott the companies, including retailers, due to their doing business with the Trump family.



The GrabYourWallet hashtag was started in October by Shannon Coulter after the publication of a leaked tape showing lewd comments made by Trump about women.



The GrabYour Wallet movement also tracks corporate leaders who have enabled the political rise of the Trump family through fundraising or endorsements.



'The main focus of the GrabYourWallet boycott is on retailers that do direct, monthly business with the Trump family, thereby enriching and emboldening a group of people we feel are extremely harmful to our nation,' according to a statement on the movement's website.



The list of companies to be boycotted has been growing every day since the movement started and as more information is collected by the anti-Trump group. Some retailers have been dropped from the list after they committed to stop doing business with the Trump family.



The boycott list includes Amazon, Nordstrom, Walmart, Macy's, LL Bean, Bed Bath & Beyond, Bloomingdale's, Dillards, Amazon, TJ Maxx, Sears, Stein Mart, MillerCoors, NASCAR and Yuengling Beer.



The GrabYourWallet website noted that Nordstrom, a luxury retailer, has announced it will phase out Ivanka Trump items. Once the items are no longer for sale, Nordstrom will be removed from the list of retailers to be boycotted.



The boycott list also includes Trump-owned, branded or operated business such as Trump Hotels, Trump Winery and Trump Golf Courses.



Meanwhile, the entities not being currently boycotted by the anti-Trump group include bookstores selling books by or about Trump or his family, Delta Airlines, Facebook, Home Depot, PayPal, Niketown and Washington Post.



Facebook too has not been placed on the boycott list for now as the movement notes that it is a vital tool for self-organizing. In addition, Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged the problem of fake news and propaganda on the Facebook platform and made a commitment to address it.



