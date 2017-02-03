Three Day Polymer Failure & Defects Course: Problem Solving Case-Histories - Atlanta, United States - October 3-4-5, 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Polymer Failure & Defects: Problem Solving Case-Histories" conference to their offering.
This uniquely practical and industry's unrivaled course Polymer Failure & Defects: Problem Solving Case-Histories has been attended by 500+ participants with representation from premier global companies. A highlight of the course is the presentation of 50+ Case-Histories of $MM business impact via skilled investigation of problems; solutions backed by patents, publications in prestigious journals & documented commercial. There will be a major presentation on How to Identify Innovation Opportunities During Routine Technical Operations.
This course is ideal for professionals involved in Analytical Services and new Technology development.
Agenda:
Day 1 - Mastering the Family of Thermal - Mechanical Techniques: Learning What They Can Do For Your Company
8:00-8:30 Continental Breakfast
8:30-9:45 Critical Knowledge for Mastering Polymeric Materials
9:45 - 10:00 Coffee Break
10:00-12:00 Extracting Information Buried in Thermal-Mechanical Analysis Data
12:00-1:00 Lunch
1:00-1:45 Applications of Thermal / Mechanical Techniques Across the Polymer Industry
1:45-2:15 Polyolefins: Structure-Property-Processing Probed via Transition Phenomenon
2:15-2:30 Coffee Break
2:30-3:30 Applications to Oriented / Unoriented Systems: Fiber & Plastic Film Industries
3:30-4:00 Applications in Polymer Additives Industries: Best Practices
4:00-4:30 Life-Time Prediction of Materials Using Thermal based Kinetics
4:30-5:30 Brainstorm Your Problems for a Private / Group Discussion
5:30-7:00 Cocktail Mixer & Group Outing
Day 2 - Case Histories of Industrial Problem Solving: Thermal-Mechanical-Rheological Techniques
8:00-8:30 Continental Breakfast
8:30-10:15 Rheology Techniques: Theory, Principle, & Molecular Architecture for Polymer Fluids
10:15-10:30 Coffee Break
10:30-11:00 Rheology of Moisture, Heat, and Shear Sensitive Polymers
11:00-12:00 How to Identify Opportunities in Thermal-Mechanical-Rheological Data: Impact on Science / Technology / Business Development
12:00-1:00 Lunch
1:00-2:00 Industrial Problem Solving with Thermal-Mechanical-Rheological Techniques
2:00-2:30 Coffee Break
2:30-4:00 Tools of the Trade: Rheometers and Other Instruments Used to Characterize Polymers - Capabilities and Considerations
4:00-5:30 Brainstorm Your Problems for a Private / Group Discussion
Day 3 - Failure Analysis via All-Analytical Techniques
8:00-8:30 Continental Breakfast
8:30-9:30 Surface & Microscopy Techniques: Theory, Principle, & Basic Concepts
9:30-10:00 Coffee Break
10:00-11:30 Presentation of Case Studies - Part 1
11:30-12:30 Lunch
12:30-2:00 Case Studies Continued - Part 2
2:00-2:30 Case Studies Continued - Part 3
2:30-3:00 Case Studies Continued - Part 4
3:00-4:00 Spectroscopy Techniques: Principle, Basic Concepts and Problem Solving
