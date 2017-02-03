Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: Increasing Internet Penetration and the Rising Trend of Online Shopping - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Synthetic Paper Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $595.3 million by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of labeling in beverage industry, increasing internet penetration and the rising trend of online shopping, demand for packaging, labeling and printing industries due to industrialization and adoption of printed synthetic paper.

Based on application the market is categorized into Non-Label, Label and other applications. Depending on the material type the market is categorized into High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) and other material types.

Depending on the Manufacturing Process the market is categorized into tubular Film, synthetic pulp, spun-bonded papers, extruded flat film, coextruded film and other manufacturing processes. Based on End Users the market is segmented by transportation, pharmaceuticals, packaging & labeling, food & beverages, cosmetics and other end users.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Synthetic Paper Market, By Application

5 Synthetic Paper Market, By Material Type

6 Synthetic Paper Market, By Manufacturing Process

7 Synthetic Paper Market, By End User

8 Synthetic Paper Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

- AGFA-Gevaert N.V.

- Yupo Corporation

- Transilwrap Company, Inc.

- Taghleef Industries

- Seiko Epson Corporation

- Relyco Sales, Inc.

- PPG Industries, Inc

- Neenah Paper?

- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

- MDV Papier

- Und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH

- Lewis paper place

- HOP Industries Corporation

- Firestone polymers

- DuPont

- Castrol Limited

- Carolina Fiber Corporation

- Bluestar Silicons

- Avery Dennison

- Arjobex Sas

- American Profol Inc.

