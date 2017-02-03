Frog Capital is a European private equity firm focused on growth stage tech companies. Sector knowledge and active scale-up support are at the heart of Frog's approach. Through their industry connections in the consumer, financial and business services verticals, Frog's funds have a profile to a range of Europe's leading high growth companies. Sector specialisms include: Fintech, Ecommerce, Digital Media, Edtech, Proptech and additional markets undergoing transformative change through technology. Now investing their second fund, Frog actively participates in investment rounds of up to €20m.

For more information visit www.frogcapital.com or follow us on Twitter at @FrogCapital.

Company: Frog Capital Headquarters Address: The Mews 1a Birkenhead Street London WC1H 8BA United Kingdom Main Telephone: +44 (0)20 7833 0555 Website: http://frogcapital.com/ Type of Organization: Private Equity Industry: PE Firm Focused on Growth Stage Tech Companies Key Executives: Executive Assistant: Managing Partner: Mike Reid Partner: Iyad Omari Non-Executive Chairman: Martin Hauge Partner Chief Financial Officer: Steven Dunne Partner: Joe Krancki Partner: Jens Düing Non-Executive Partner: Sue Hunter Contact: Ashley Gregory-White Phone: +44 (0)20 7833 0555 Email: ashley.gregory-white@frogcapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170203005032/en/