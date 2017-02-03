Frog Capital is a European private equity firm focused on growth stage tech companies. Sector knowledge and active scale-up support are at the heart of Frog's approach. Through their industry connections in the consumer, financial and business services verticals, Frog's funds have a profile to a range of Europe's leading high growth companies. Sector specialisms include: Fintech, Ecommerce, Digital Media, Edtech, Proptech and additional markets undergoing transformative change through technology. Now investing their second fund, Frog actively participates in investment rounds of up to €20m.
|Frog Capital
| The Mews 1a Birkenhead Street
London WC1H 8BA United Kingdom
|+44 (0)20 7833 0555
http://frogcapital.com/
|Private Equity
|PE Firm Focused on Growth Stage Tech Companies
Managing Partner: Mike Reid
Partner: Iyad Omari
Non-Executive Chairman: Martin Hauge
Partner Chief Financial Officer: Steven Dunne
Partner: Joe Krancki
Partner: Jens Düing
Non-Executive Partner: Sue Hunter
|Ashley Gregory-White
|+44 (0)20 7833 0555
ashley.gregory-white@frogcapital.com
