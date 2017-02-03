Move sets new standard for PERC (passivated emitter rear contact) solar panels

SolarWorld, the largest U.S. crystalline silicon solar panel manufacturer for more than 40 years, announced today that it has doubled the duration of its workmanship warranty on its entire portfolio of solar panel products to 20 years. With the improvement in consumer protection, the company becomes the first major producer of solar panels featuring the popular, high-power PERC (passivated emitter rear contact) solar cell architecture to offer a product warranty of that length.

The extended product warranty, which protects owners of SolarWorld solar panels against defects attributable to production flaws, applies to all solar modules shipped after Jan. 1, 2017.

The extension comes on the 20th anniversary year of SolarWorld's 1997 establishment of the industry's first 25-year performance guarantee, which declined from 90 percent of nameplate power to 80 percent at 10 years. In 2009, the company was first to offer a 25-year linear guarantee, which provided better protection because the percentage of output protection declines by no more than .7 percentage points each year after the first year. In 2013, SolarWorld's Sunmodule Protect solar panel, which features glass on front and back, was introduced with a 30-year linear guarantee, with annual degradation of no more than .35 percentage points.

"Over the decades, we have been able to take the lead in our product protections because we have the track record the real-life data to give us confidence in our products," said Shane Messer, U.S. vice president for sales and marketing for SolarWorld. "At every stage in production, we put quality first, and the investment has paid off over time.

"Consumers win because they can count on more protection for their own investment," Messer said.

To view or download SolarWorld's warranty and guarantee policies, go here.

About SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld manufactures and sells high-tech solar power solutions and in doing so contributes to a cleaner energy supply worldwide. The group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, employs 3,288 people and operates facilities in Freiberg, Germany; Arnstadt, Germany; and Hillsboro, Oregon, USA as well as in a joint venture with Qatar Solar Technologies. From raw material silicon to solar wafers, cells and modules, SolarWorld manages all stages of production including research and development in its own company, SolarWorld Innovations. Through an international distribution network with locations in Europe, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Africa and Qatar, SolarWorld supplies customers all over the world. The company upholds high social standards and commits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. SolarWorld was founded in 1998 and has been publicly traded on the stock market since 1999. Connect with SolarWorld on Facebook, Twitter and www.solarworld.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170203005456/en/

Contacts:

SolarWorld Americas Inc.

Ben Santarris, 503-693-5189

Head of Corporate Communications

Mobile: 503-927-9858

Ben.Santarris@SolarWorld.com