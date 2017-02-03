5 News Editor Rachel Corp, Assistant News Editor Emma Greatorex, and Digital Editor Jack Leather Revealed Their Top Tips for PR Professionals at an Exclusive Gorkana Media Briefing This Week

LONDON, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gorkana was joined yesterday (2 February) by 5 News Editor Rachel Corp, Assistant News Editor Emma Greatorex, and Digital Editor Jack Leather to discuss how the programme can reach 5.5 million people weekly, why it's different from competitors, and how PRs and comms professionals should work with the team.

5 News is Channel 5's flagship news programme and is produced by ITN from its main newsroom. Since early 2016 Sian Williams has presented the show when she took over the spot from Emma Crosby.

Corp returned to 5 News as editor this year. She was part of the team that launched 5 News in 1997 and replaced Cristina Nicolotti Squires, who left to become director of content at Sky News.

Here are just a few top tips that Corp, Greatorex, and Leather revealed at yesterday's briefing:

Content is 'people focused'

Corp said 5 News looks to focus on 'real people' and the individuals behind the big stories. It means the team tends to cover a different news beat to others in the industry. So, instead of simply covering problems in the NHS, 5 News had a reporter spend an entire day at Colchester Hospital and speak to the people there.

Pitch one week ahead

Greatorex explained that extensive weekly planning takes place at 5 News. Each planning team begins the day at 8:30am and hands over any outstanding items at the end of the day. A planning meeting takes place every Wednesday. She welcomes pitches one week ahead and looks out for case studies, interviewees and as many first person perspectives as possible. The dedicated planning email is C5planning@itn.co.uk .

5 News reaches audiences outside London

The 5 News audience is mainly mostly based outside the capital - or the 'London bubble' according to Corp. When covering hot topics such as Brexit, the team have focused on coverage from areas such as Basingstoke over Westminster. The audience is 60% female and in the age bracket of 35-50. Corp adds that these individuals want news that's 'unstuffy'.

5 News engages online through Facebook

Leather said Facebook engages a large audience for 5 News and he looks for content that 'taps into people's emotions'. 'Touching' stories, the big news of the day, weather, the Royals and animal stories all work well on the platform and create a high level of engagement. The team is open to pitches but, ultimately, 5 News want to always produce content in its own way.

PR and comms professionals from a variety of sectors attended the media briefing, which was chaired by Gorkana's head of news and content Philip Smith.

Dan Bird, account manager at Weber Shandwick, said: "Channel 5's approach to news reporting is refreshing. Putting a diverse range of real people at the heart of every story is clearly an effective way to connect with its audience. As global stories like Trump and Brexit continue to dominate headlines, focussing on the implications for ordinary lives will be both important and powerful."

