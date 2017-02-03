Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Data Centre Trends 2017" report to their offering.

UK Data Centre Trends analyses the key trends impacting the UK Data Centre market, including Data Centre space, power, pricing and customer trends. It provides a unique analysis of market sizing and the key customer trends impacting the UK market using a survey.

The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the UK Data Centre market, which is the largest Data Centre market in Europe.

Research has identified the key developments of new-build facilities, financial results, and trends impacting the UK Data Centre market.

The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the report summarizes the overall Data Centre trends taking place in the UK market over the last six month period.

The research is based on a survey of more than 120 Data Centre providers in the UK market, with 250 facilities. The report has also created a forecast breakdown of the key UK Data Centre customer segments from a sample of 25 UK Data Centre providers.

Companies Mentioned

AWS

Ark

DataVita

Equinix

Google Cloud

Gyron

IBM.

Infinity SDC

Microsoft Cloud

NGD

NTT

OVH

Telehouse North 2

Volta

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rbdj7n/uk_data_centre

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170203005473/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Data Centers