Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.02.2017 | 16:27
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 3

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePeter Baxter
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance e market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
b)LEI5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1p each (shares)



GB00B01RDH75
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.86135,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2017-02-02
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2017 PR Newswire