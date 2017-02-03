The following information is based on a press release from Kungsleden AB (Kungsleden) published on February 2, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Kungsleden has proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for March 6, 2017, approves a rights issue. The terms and subscription price are expected to be announced on March 1, 2017. The scheduled Ex-date is March 7, 2017. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kungsleden (KLED).



For further information please see the attached file.



