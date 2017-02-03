The following information is based on a press release from Hexpol AB (Hexpol) published February 3, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Hexpol has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 28, 2017, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to the ordinary dividend of SEK 1.75 per share. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of stock options, forwards and futures in Hexpol (HPOL).



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=613419