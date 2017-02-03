Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Liquid Applied Membranes Market Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.
Liquid Applied Membrane Market by Type (Bituminous, Elastomeric, Cementitious), application (Roofing, Underground Construction, Walls), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Public Infrastructure) Global Forecast to 2021
The liquid applied membrane market was valued at USD 14.42 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 20.84 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021.
The increasing demand for liquid applied membrane in residential construction, commercial construction, and public infrastructure construction end-use industries is driving the market. The need for cost effective construction is another driver for the market. The increasing demand for sheet membranes is expected to restrain the liquid applied membrane market.
Elastomeric membrane is the fastest growing type segment due to its eco-friendly nature and increasing environmental regulations in regions such as, North America and Europe. In North America, end-users prefer elastomeric membranes in the commercial construction industry due to their low installation costs, low labor requirement, and exceptional heat-resistant properties.
Residential construction end-use industry is the largest end-use industry segment due to increasing residential projects in emerging economies, government initiatives, and favorable investment opportunities for liquid applied membranes in the residential construction end-use industry. Increasing population has fueled the growth and requirement for affordable houses in residential construction resulting in the large market in this segment.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Cost-Effective Construction
- Growing Demand From Construction End-Use Industry
- Increase In Residential Housing Projects
- Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Buildings
Restraints
- Increasing Demand For Sheet Membranes
Opportunities
- Supportive Government Policies Related To Public Infrastructure
- Recovering Construction Industry In Europe
- Growing Requirement Of Water Management Activities In Asia-Pacific
Challenges
- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Companies Mentioned
- Basf SE
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- Henry Company Llc
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Kemper System America Inc.
- Saint Gobain S.A.
- Sika AG
- Soprema Group
- The Dow Chemical Company
