Ace2Three.com Launches New Commercial for Rummy Lovers Across the Country

"A good impression is not a lasting impression, but a best impression is an everlasting one". With this bang on approach, Ace2Three is extremely delighted to unveil its new commercial, which reveals the mindset of a hardcore rummy lover who thinks, breathes and lives their most cherished game.

The new TVC commercial portrays how a passionate rummy player tries to merge his favourite game in his day-to-day life. Ace2three is overwhelmed to establish a seamless platform for all such rummy buffs who seek a trustworthy platform to connect.

In the new advertisement we see a football referee arranging the team in a proper card sequence based on their jersey number. This shows how a certain fascination attracts an individual no matter where they are. Keeping this in mind, Ace2three with its new video opens up a perfect destination for all rummy lovers across the country to follow their gaming passion with ease.

Deepak Gullapalli, CEO and Founder of Ace2Three, says, "As a rummy platform, Ace2Three's edge lies in the width and depth of the rummy games and tournaments and the ease of access to the rummy platform."

Ace2three welcomes you all to enjoy the video and cherish the fever of rummy

About Ace2three

With various different theories pertaining to the history of rummy games, the ultimate motive lies within the goal of adoring the game of skills. With a perception towards providing a better dimension to card games, Ace2three emerged as the first venture to introduce rummy in online platforms to the Indian market. Since then it continued to serve more than 6 million users with a wonderful journey in world of rummy. To match steps with rapid developments, Ace2three has brought its presence through every smart platforms such as smartphones and tabs.

