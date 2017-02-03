Facebook Stock Has More Room to GrowFacebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) reported fourth-quarter and full-year results Wednesday and the numbers beat expectations across the board. The content powerhouse announced its Q4 results, which were spectacular. Although the company issued a cautious outlook, FB stock closed at a high of $133.23.Revenues touched $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016-a jump of 51% year-over-year as mobile advertising soared. The mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84% of advertising revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016,.

