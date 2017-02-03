The international chemical company Oxea declares force majeure on Butyl Acetate in Europe until further notice. Due to unforeseen technical issues at its production plant in Marl, Germany, Oxea is presently unable to maintain the manufacture and supply of Butyl Acetate.

Oxea is already working to ensure that the impact is as minimal as possible. During the force majeure period, Oxea will continuously inform its customers about the situation and details regarding the supply capability.

About Oxea

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com.

