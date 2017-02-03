Transdermal Drug Delivery 2017-2026: Technologies, Markets, and Companies - Description of 110 Companies Involved and 110 Collaborations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Transdermal Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" to their offering.

This report deals with transdermal drug delivery - an approach used to deliver drugs through the skin for therapeutic use as an alternative to oral,intravascular, subcutaneous and transmucosal routes.

Various transdermal drug delivery technologies are described including the use of suitable formulations, carriers and penetration enhancers. The most commonly used transdermal system is the skin patch using various types of technologies. Nanoparticles as well as the use of physical agents to facilitate transcutaneous drug delivery is described. Microneedle and needleless technologies are also described.



Transdermal technologies may be applied for several categories of pharmaceuticals used for the treatment of disorders of the skin or for systemic effect to treat diseases of other organs. Several transdermal products and applications include hormone replacement therapy, contraception, management of pain, angina pectoris, smoking cessation and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease.



The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2016 to 2026. This market is analyzed according to geographical regions as well.



Benefits of this report



- Up-to-date one-stop information on transdermal drug delivery

- Description of 110 companies involved and 110 collaborations in this area

- Market analysis 2016-2026

- Market values in major regions

- Strategies for developing markets for transdermal drug delivery

- A selected bibliography of 220 publications

- Text is supplemented by 22 tables and 14 figures



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Basics of Transdermal Drug Delivery



2. Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies



3. Transdermal Therapeutics



4. Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery



5. Companies involved in transdermal drug delivery



6. References



