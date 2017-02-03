Global Telecom API Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Telecom API Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the telecom API market on a regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the telecom API market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the telecom API market on a regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the telecom API. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the telecom API market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein service segments and user segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the telecom API market by segmenting the market based on services, users and global. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022. Based on services the market is segmented into sms, mms & rcs, payment, voice/speech, maps & location, identity management, web-RTC and others. Key user market covered under this study includes internal telecom developer, enterprise developer and partner developer users.

The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business and recent developments of the company.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Executive Summary

3 Telecom API - Industry Analysis

4 Competitive Landscape

5 Telecom API Market - Services Segment Analysis

6 Telecom API Market - Users Segment Analysis

7 Telecom API market - Regional Analysis

8 Company Profiles

- AT&T Inc

- Alcatel-Lucent

- Apigee Corp

- Axway Software SA

- Fortumo OU

- LocationSmart

- Nexmo Inc

- Twilio Inc

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w6nmfr/global_telecom

