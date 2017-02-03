Global Tire Chemicals (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Carbon Black) Market 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tire Chemicals Market By Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Carbon Black, etc.), By Tire Category (Passenger Car, Bus and Truck etc.), By Region, Competition Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The tire chemicals market is projected to surpass 42.58 million tons by 2025, on account of accelerating demand for highly durable tires majorly by passenger cars, medium & heavy commercial vehicle and OTR tires segment.

Tire chemicals market witnessed a significant decline all across the world over the past few years, on account of oversupply of natural and synthetic rubber by various Asian countries, which created a situation of demand deficit in the global tire chemicals market. Consequently, resulting in declining prices of natural and synthetic rubber globally.

However, increasing government interventions in these Asian countries is expected to positively affect market revenues for natural and synthetic rubber across the world in the coming years, thereby propelling global tire chemicals market during the forecast period. Thus, global tire chemicals market is projected to grow at a moderate pace through 2025.

Global Tire Chemicals Market By:

Global Tire Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Carbon Black, Plasticizers, Synthetic Textile/ Fabrics, Fillers, Zinc Oxide, Stearic Acid, Anti-Oxidants, Accelerators & Sulphur), By Vehicle Category (Passenger Cars, LCV, M&HCV, 2W/3W & OTR), By Region ( Asia-Pacific , Europe , North America , South America , Middle East & Africa )

, , , , & ) Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market trends & Developments

Rising Radialization of M&HCV Tires in Emerging Economies

Growing Inclination Towards High Value Added Tires

Surging Demand for Halo-Butyl Rubber

Green Tires-New Opportunity Area

Increasing Popularity of Specialty Tires

Backward Integration

Increasing Research & Development

Shift in Production Landscape Towards Asia-Pacific

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE (XETRA: BAS.DE)

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Eastman Chemicals

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Corporation

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

LANXESS AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LXS)

(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LXS) Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. (BSE: ORIENTCQ)

Orion Engineered Carbon

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (BSE:PHILCARB)

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

Sinochem International (SSE: 600500)

Sinopec Corporation

Sri Trang Agro -industry Public Company Limited

-industry Public Company Limited Sumitomo Chemicals

U.S. Zinc Corporation

Von Bundit Co., Ltd.

Zochem Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/95d77b/global_tire

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716