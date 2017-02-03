Global Tire Chemicals (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Carbon Black) Market 2011-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Tire Chemicals Market By Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Carbon Black, etc.), By Tire Category (Passenger Car, Bus and Truck etc.), By Region, Competition Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
The tire chemicals market is projected to surpass 42.58 million tons by 2025, on account of accelerating demand for highly durable tires majorly by passenger cars, medium & heavy commercial vehicle and OTR tires segment.
Tire chemicals market witnessed a significant decline all across the world over the past few years, on account of oversupply of natural and synthetic rubber by various Asian countries, which created a situation of demand deficit in the global tire chemicals market. Consequently, resulting in declining prices of natural and synthetic rubber globally.
However, increasing government interventions in these Asian countries is expected to positively affect market revenues for natural and synthetic rubber across the world in the coming years, thereby propelling global tire chemicals market during the forecast period. Thus, global tire chemicals market is projected to grow at a moderate pace through 2025.
Global Tire Chemicals Market By:
- Global Tire Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber, Carbon Black, Plasticizers, Synthetic Textile/ Fabrics, Fillers, Zinc Oxide, Stearic Acid, Anti-Oxidants, Accelerators & Sulphur), By Vehicle Category (Passenger Cars, LCV, M&HCV, 2W/3W & OTR), By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa)
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Market trends & Developments
- Rising Radialization of M&HCV Tires in Emerging Economies
- Growing Inclination Towards High Value Added Tires
- Surging Demand for Halo-Butyl Rubber
- Green Tires-New Opportunity Area
- Increasing Popularity of Specialty Tires
- Backward Integration
- Increasing Research & Development
- Shift in Production Landscape Towards Asia-Pacific
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE (XETRA: BAS.DE)
- Birla Carbon
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)
- Eastman Chemicals
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Evonik Industries AG
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.
- LANXESS AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LXS)
- Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd. (BSE: ORIENTCQ)
- Orion Engineered Carbon
- Phillips Carbon Black Limited (BSE:PHILCARB)
- Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
- Shikoku Chemicals Corporation
- Sinochem International (SSE: 600500)
- Sinopec Corporation
- Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited
- Sumitomo Chemicals
- U.S. Zinc Corporation
- Von Bundit Co., Ltd.
- Zochem Inc.
