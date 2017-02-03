Ashton Bentley Forges Closer Ties With Samsung to Deliver the Meeting Room of the Future at ISE2017

LONDON, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Two of the new innovations released by Ashton Bentley at ISE2017 will mean closer ties with Samsung as the company unveils its vision for the meeting room of the future with its new Wave OS platform.

Firstly, the new 'smart' ab Displays that integrate all the audio-visual hardware, control and unique operating system required for a meeting room into a single unit, use Samsung (Public Information Display) PID panels to provide stunning image quality.

"Samsung is proud to supply Ashton Bentley with 55" FHD PID panels to integrate into its intelligent meeting room systems. Integrators can also now incorporate Samsung professional off-the-shelf displays into their own system designs with the new integrators abox range from Ashton Bentley. This meeting room evolution allows the usual advantages of Ashton Bentley technology now combined with Samsung professional displays - a winning combination!" commented Oseung Yang, Vice President and head of the LCD marketing team at Samsung Displays.

In addition, Ashton Bentley is releasing the 'brains' behind its integrated room solutions as separate units, called 'abox'. This now enables integrators to design and build their own systems around Ashton Bentley core advanced but simple to use technology. The abox provides a single box solution for the heart of any custom meeting room, whilst allowing these rooms to be controlled, managed and monitored via the IP based abSee platform.

Tony Leedham, Commercial Director of Ashton Bentley added "allowing integrators to design their systems around third party products, was a decision brought about from relationships we have with companies such as Samsung. We believe the future of meeting room technology can only be realised through partnerships, and we are already exploring new opportunities"

Price and availability: A complete room system with Wave OS is available from £6,000. Further details available on booth 14-P400 in hall 14 at ISE 2017

