Pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, New Energy Investment S.à r.l. ('NEI') has notified DONG Energy A/S ('DONG Energy') that today, following an accelerated bookbuild offering carried out on 3 February 2017, NEI has agreed to dispose of 26,500,000 shares in DONG Energy to certain institutional investors, each with a nominal value of DKK 10.



Following settlement of the bookbuild offering, NEI will hold 29,444,742 shares and voting rights in DONG Energy, corresponding to 7.0% of the issued shares and voting rights of DONG Energy.



NEI is a limited liability company organised under the laws of Luxembourg under reg. no. B181487. The address of NEI is 2 Rue de Fossé, L-1536 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



As at the date hereof, NEI is controlled by New Energy I S.à r.l. ('NE I') and New Energy II S.à r.l. ('NE II'). NE I, which possesses the majority of voting rights in NEI, and NE II are limited liability companies organised under the laws of Luxembourg and are controlled by entities which are under the control of the Merchant Banking Division of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. These entities include Danish Energy Investors B, L.P., a Cayman Islands limited partnership, which possesses the majority of voting rights in NE I.



The information provided in this announcement does not change DONG Energy's previous financial guidance for the 2017 financial year.



DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe's leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Around 6,200 ambitious employees develop, construct and operate offshore wind farms, generate power and heat from our power stations as well as supply and trade in energy to wholesale, business and residential customers. In addition, we produce oil and gas, and a process has been initiated to divest this business unit. The continuing part of the Group has approx 5,800 employees and generated a revenue in 2016 of DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). Read more on www.dongenergy.com.



