Meridian Bioscience, Inc.: Meridian Bioscience Announces the Launch of TruQuick Rapid Tests for Asia Pacific

CINCINNATI, Feb. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) today announced the launch of TruQuick, a comprehensive point-of-care product menu of rapid tests for the diagnosis of tropical, infectious, sexually transmitted, respiratory, gastrointestinal, cancer, and cardiac diseases. This product menu will enable Meridian to rapidly expand its product portfolio of high value rapid tests for its commercial operations in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets around the world.

TruQuick is a qualitative lateral flow chromatographic immunoassay menu of over 60 products. TruQuick rapid tests can aid in the diagnosis of infectious pathogens and other important acute diseases in 10 to 20 minutes with high levels of accuracy and speed to results. Meridian understands the clinical testing requirements in Asia and other emerging markets for speed, sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of product line.

Lourdes Weltzien, Ph.D., President of Meridian Asia Pacific commented, "We are excited to launch the new TruQuick brand of rapid tests for the rapidly growing point-of-care market in the Asia Pacific region. As for other regions of the world, Meridian will quickly introduce the TruQuick brand of products based on regional demands and registration priorities."

Richard L. Eberly, President, Chief Commercial Officer, stated, "One of Meridian's key strategies over the past few years has been to expand our global commercial operations in emerging markets around the world. Meridian has expanded operations in China, Singapore, Australia, Africa, and South America. The product portfolio for these emerging markets is rapidly expanding. We are delighted to add the TruQuick brand of rapid point-of-care products to our commercial channels in these important markets."

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, rare reagents, specialty biologicals and components. Utilizing a variety of methods, our diagnostic tests provide accuracy, simplicity and speed in the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as infections and lead poisoning. Meridian's diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. The Company's diagnostic products are designed to enhance patient well-being while reducing the total outcome costs of health care. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. In addition, Meridian is a supplier of rare reagents, specialty biologicals and components used by organizations in the life science and agribio industries engaged in research and by companies as components in the manufacture of diagnostics. The Company markets its products and technologies to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, diagnostics manufacturers and agribio companies in more than 70 countries around the world. The Company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com (http://cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.meridianbioscience.com&esheet=50874826&newsitemid=20140528006196&lan=en-US&anchor=www.meridianbioscience.com&index=1&md5=9d7530cd72c9cafcaeb68685906a1a9e).

