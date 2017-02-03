Europe Edible Oils Market to Cross US$38 Billion by 2022, Says TechSci Research

NEW YORK, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing fried food consumption, rising health conscious among consumers and growing awareness about food contents with trans-fats, Partially Hydrogenated Oils (PHOs), and cholesterol to drive Europe edible oils market by 2022

According to a TechSci Research report, "Europe Edible Oils Market, By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", the edible oils market in Europe is anticipated to cross US$38 Billion by 2022, on account of increasing disposable income coupled with growing awareness among health-conscious consumers as a result of aggressive marketing strategies adopted by companies. Moreover, easy availability of edible oils owing to robust distribution network of major players across the region is also aiding Europe edible oils market.

Germany dominated Europe edible oils market in 2016, and the country is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well, owing to growing healthcare expenditure, which increased from 11.16% in 2013 to 11.30% in 2014, coupled with increasing disposable income and booming retail market. Europe's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita increased from USD27,560 in 2012 to USD29,848 in 2015. Rapeseed oils occupied the largest share in the region's edible oils market in 2016, owing to high nutritional benefits, low saturated fat content and presence of omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids, which reduce cholesterol and help in maintaining healthy joints, brain and heart functions.

"Growing health concerns, rapid urbanization, increasing awareness regarding health benefits of consuming edible oils, growing demand for packaged food products and rapidly changing consumer preferences towards the usage of edible oils over substitutes as they contain higher nutrients and lower health risks are some of the major factors expected to positively influence Europe edible oils market over the next five years as well. Moreover, easy accessibility of edible oils at supermarkets/hypermarkets as well as through online channels across the region is also expected to aid Europe edible oils market during forecast period." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Europe Edible Oils Market, By Type, By End User, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022" has evaluated the future growth potential of Europe edible oils market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Europe edible oils market.

